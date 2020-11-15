Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Hold

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

ATCO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $694,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

