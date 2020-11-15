Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. On average, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.