Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.