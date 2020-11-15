Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Hold

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “
Shares of BEDU stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.
