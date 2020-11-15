BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in BAE Systems by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

