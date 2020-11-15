A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $140,653.61. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $620,867. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

