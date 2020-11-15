Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Sell

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

