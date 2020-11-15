Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIPS. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.