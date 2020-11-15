Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Vipshop stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 55.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 672,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

