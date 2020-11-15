Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT Raised to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ALYA stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

