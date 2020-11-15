Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. CLSA’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

