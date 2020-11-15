Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

APLT opened at $16.41 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,669 shares of company stock worth $940,590 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

