AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

