Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

