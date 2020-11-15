Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

ABEO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,985.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 177.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 338,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

