Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $367.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,695,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

