Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Sell

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, with lockdowns being lifted, occupancy rates have surged back to the 70% range, illustrating people’s willingness to go on vacations. This along with increased focus on digitization is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, the company stated that it has adequate liquidity to fund operations and debt service payments, through at least 2021. However, decline in occupancy, rentals and contract sales due to the coronavirus pandemic is a concern. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down.”

VAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

NYSE:VAC opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

