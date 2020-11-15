Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

TIIAY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

