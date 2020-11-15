RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGLXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $4.15 on Friday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

