Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSGOF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

