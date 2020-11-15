Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSGOF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

