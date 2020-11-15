Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITVPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

ITVPY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITV has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.