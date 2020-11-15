Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFJPY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Informa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Informa stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

