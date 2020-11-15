Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLLNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

