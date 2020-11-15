3i Group’s (TGOPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $7.19 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

