Stifel Nicolaus Increases GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $32.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.