$693.71 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $693.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.80 million and the lowest is $664.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. Bank of America raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,362.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 246.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

