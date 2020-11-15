Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

