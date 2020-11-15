Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $15.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.99 billion and the highest is $15.76 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $17.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $57.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.59 billion to $58.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.