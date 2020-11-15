Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

STC stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.18. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

