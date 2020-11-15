Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KINS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.14 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

