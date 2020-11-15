$43.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $43.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.76 billion to $45.68 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $37.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $145.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.56 billion to $149.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.98 billion to $187.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,573.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,495.53. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

