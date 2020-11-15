Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 274,727 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

