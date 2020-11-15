Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.76. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

