GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post sales of $143.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $109.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $533.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $732.73 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $781.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,060 shares of company stock worth $3,552,464 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

