SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.00 Million

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $851.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $879.70 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $847.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $345.91 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $349.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $127,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

