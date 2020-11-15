Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.38 billion and the highest is $10.97 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $42.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.33 billion to $43.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.82 billion to $48.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

