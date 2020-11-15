$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $663.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $671.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $706.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $91.62 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

