Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get AVITA Therapeutics alerts:

AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23).

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCEL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AVITA Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $21.82 on Friday. AVITA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AVITA Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $841,204 over the last 90 days.

AVITA Therapeutics Company Profile

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.