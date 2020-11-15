Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By B. Riley

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $158,281. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.