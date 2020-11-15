Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.77.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.36 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

