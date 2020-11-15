Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Clarivate in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $27.79 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 59.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Clarivate by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 82,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.