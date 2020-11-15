Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Boosted by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.71 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.6% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

