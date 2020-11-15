Brokers Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $73,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

