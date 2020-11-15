Wedbush Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

