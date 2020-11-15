Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.56 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

