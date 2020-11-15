Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Model N in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,498,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $24,196,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 25.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Model N by 1,705.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $121,805.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,301 shares of company stock worth $786,856. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

