Malvern Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 17.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

MLVF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.86. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1,222.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 618,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 145,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

