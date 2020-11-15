Installed Building Products Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Installed Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

IBP stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $27,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,215 shares of company stock valued at $38,135,881 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

