Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

