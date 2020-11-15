Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Earnings History and Estimates for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
$663.40 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. This Quarter
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Decreased by William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report