B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

