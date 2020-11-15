Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $59.87 on Friday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $96.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $27,739,000.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

